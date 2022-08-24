First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 107,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $16.16.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 45.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 66,834 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 29.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 194,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 18.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 27,659 shares during the period.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

