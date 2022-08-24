First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. 107,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,843. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $16.16.
Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
