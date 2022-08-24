First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Acquired by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FPXI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.84. The company had a trading volume of 104,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,460. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.