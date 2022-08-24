First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on August 31st

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,914. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.75. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $47.92 and a 1-year high of $50.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,528.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the period.

