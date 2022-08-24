First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

LDSF opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $692,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 90.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 41,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 209.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the last quarter.

