First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $49.97 and a 1-year high of $57.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 686.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 190,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after buying an additional 165,919 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter.

