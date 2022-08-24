First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCTGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of FCT opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.33. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.07.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

