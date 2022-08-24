FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.81

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 9607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNG. DNB Markets downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

