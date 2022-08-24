FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.81

Shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.81 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 9607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNG. DNB Markets downgraded shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equities cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FLEX LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut shares of FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.
FLEX LNG Stock Up 7.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
