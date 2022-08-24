Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.