Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.
Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 6.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FLXS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. Flexsteel Industries has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $95.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.81.
Flexsteel Industries Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Flexsteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
Flexsteel Industries Company Profile
Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flexsteel Industries (FLXS)
- Are Ocugen or Amarin Good Penny Stocks to Buy?
- Are These 2 Fintechs A Buy After Q2 Earnings?
- Is Fisker Ready to Re-Emerge as the Tesla Killer?
- Chipotle is Cooking Up Another Run at $2,000
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.