Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Price Performance

FLO opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Flowers Foods news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III bought 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,051 shares in the company, valued at $633,902.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.