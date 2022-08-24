Folder Protocol Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $180,416.68 and $15,123.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0164 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

