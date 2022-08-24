Fortune 45 LLC Buys 265 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortune 45 LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after acquiring an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.80. 693,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,584,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

