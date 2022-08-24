Fortune 45 LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fortune 45 LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 1.9% of Fortune 45 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,711,094. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.23. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

