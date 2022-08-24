Fortune 45 LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortune 45 LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Fortune 45 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $208.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,408. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

