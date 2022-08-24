Fortune 45 LLC Has $261,000 Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Fortune 45 LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.19. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,803. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.27. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $176.73.

