Fortune 45 LLC Reduces Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Fortune 45 LLC cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NULG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS NULG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.40. 45,688 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.07. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $34.04.

