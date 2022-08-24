Fortune 45 LLC Sells 13,633 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)

Fortune 45 LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,633 shares during the quarter. Fortune 45 LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 236,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IGBH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,912. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

