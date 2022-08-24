Fractal (FCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,411.00

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $497,671.74 and $45,411.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

