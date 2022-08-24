Fractal (FCL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45,411.00

Fractal (FCL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $497,671.74 and $45,411.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00769552 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016279 BTC.
Fractal Profile
Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl.
Buying and Selling Fractal
Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.