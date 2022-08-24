Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW) Trading Down 1.5%

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTW – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $36.43. Approximately 9,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 11,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLTW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.