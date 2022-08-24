Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Rating) shares fell 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55. 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.35. The company has a market cap of $96.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.80.

About Freedom Financial

(Get Rating)

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest-bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.