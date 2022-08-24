Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 622,509 shares.The stock last traded at $17.78 and had previously closed at $18.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FMS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. DZ Bank cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

