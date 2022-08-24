Freshii (TSE:FRII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.04

Shares of Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.04 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 8972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cormark reduced their price objective on Freshii from C$2.75 to C$1.35 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Freshii alerts:

Freshii Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24.

About Freshii

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.