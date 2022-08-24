FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Lifted to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FREY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,004,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. FREYR Battery has a 1-year low of $6.42 and a 1-year high of $14.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.30. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.