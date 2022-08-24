FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $11,998.40 and $31,151.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.01 or 0.00074188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 19.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004634 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00767499 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00016565 BTC.
About FUZE Token
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
