FWL Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

FWL Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,795 shares during the period. Clearway Energy makes up 1.2% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,069,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.74. 4,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,330. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearway Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

