FWL Investment Management LLC Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 712,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,741,000 after purchasing an additional 63,560 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.0% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.04. The stock had a trading volume of 129,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

