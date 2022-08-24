FWL Investment Management LLC Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 259,581 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,368,000. Barrick Gold comprises 3.9% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,858 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $16.18. 887,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,758,124. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

