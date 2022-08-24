FWL Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

FWL Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 440,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,429 shares during the period. AGNC Investment comprises approximately 3.6% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.37. 73,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,900,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a aug 22 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -75.39%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

