FWL Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF makes up 2.1% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. FWL Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,272,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,464,000. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,872,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,435,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 151,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 132,399 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRBN traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $48.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,755. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58.

