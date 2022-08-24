FY2022 EPS Estimates for bluebird bio, Inc. Lifted by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($4.36) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.16). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($4.75) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.96) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $5.89 on Monday. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The firm has a market cap of $454.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp grew its stake in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,375,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 252.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 656,805 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at bluebird bio

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Cole sold 14,194 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $78,492.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,189.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,905.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,558 shares of company stock valued at $225,157. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

