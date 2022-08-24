FYDcoin Trading 9.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FYD)

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $659,104.60 and approximately $888.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00238564 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000499 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000078 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Profile
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 624,553,544 coins. FYDcoin’s official website is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
