Gains Associates (GAINS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.40 Million

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000596 BTC on major exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $4.40 million and $114,684.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00762446 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00016208 BTC.

Gains Associates Profile

Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gains Associates should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

