GAMB Price Tops $0.0003 (GMB)

GAMB (GMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $3,147.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GAMB has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GAMB

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

