GAMEE (GMEE) Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $4.51 million and $666,095.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00761312 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016437 BTC.

GAMEE Coin Profile

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,355,685 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

GAMEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

