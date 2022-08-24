GAMEE (GMEE) Hits Market Cap of $4.51 Million

GAMEE (GMEE) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. GAMEE has a market cap of $4.51 million and $666,095.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GAMEE has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00761312 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016437 BTC.
GAMEE Coin Profile
GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,355,685 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.
GAMEE Coin Trading
