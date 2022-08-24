Gas (GAS) One Day Volume Hits $4.22 Million

Gas (GAS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00012038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market capitalization of $26.21 million and $4.22 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gas has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

