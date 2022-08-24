GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Down 4.6%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.68. 59,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,212,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

GBS Stock Down 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.

Get GBS alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GBS during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor that uses saliva to measure glucose non-invasively. The company also focuses on developing COV2 test, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumour markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.