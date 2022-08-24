General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 113,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 70,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 296,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.71.

Shares of GD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $233.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,297. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

