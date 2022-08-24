General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025,813 shares during the quarter. General Motors makes up about 1.8% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of General Motors worth $491,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 573,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,378,379. The firm has a market cap of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

