Genshiro (GENS) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. In the last week, Genshiro has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Genshiro has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $23,243.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genshiro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Genshiro
Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.
Buying and Selling Genshiro
Receive News & Updates for Genshiro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genshiro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.