Genting Singapore Limited Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GIGNY)

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

GIGNY stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Genting Singapore has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, SPA, and specialty retail outlets.

