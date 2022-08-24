Genting Singapore Limited Plans Dividend of $0.32 (OTCMKTS:GIGNY)

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3208 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.
Genting Singapore Stock Performance
GIGNY stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. Genting Singapore has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
