George Kaiser Family Foundation Grows Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Workiva makes up about 1.1% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Workiva were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

WK stock traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 2,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -54.58 and a beta of 1.44. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

