George Kaiser Family Foundation Purchases 29,919 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

George Kaiser Family Foundation lifted its position in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,919 shares during the quarter. Alight makes up 0.4% of George Kaiser Family Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Alight were worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Cannae Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after buying an additional 5,216,239 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Alight by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,303,000 after buying an additional 5,018,032 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Alight in the 4th quarter worth about $32,430,000. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,755,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALIT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Alight to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

ALIT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company had a trading volume of 19,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,945. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Alight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

