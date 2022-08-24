George Kaiser Family Foundation Sells 52,668 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

George Kaiser Family Foundation reduced its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 52,668 shares during the quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 113.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,325,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95,090 shares during the last quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $2,587,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Performance

NASDAQ ERIC remained flat at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cheuvreux lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 113 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

Further Reading

