Gera Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $33,538.00 (GERA)

Gera Coin (GERA) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Gera Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gera Coin has traded 97.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gera Coin has a market cap of $27.04 million and approximately $33,538.00 worth of Gera Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gera Coin alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00769315 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016125 BTC.

About Gera Coin

Gera Coin was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gera Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,639,999,900 coins. Gera Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeraCoin.

Gera Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GERA Coin is a payment-for-delivery app that uses cryptocurrency and blockchain technology. It uses blockchain technology to enable automatic conversion from fiat to cryptocurrency, allowing both crypto and non-crypto users to send payment for deliveries. With the GERA App, users can also send money to their peers, as well as pay for products of merchants who will integrate GERA Coin as one of their payment means. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gera Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gera Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gera Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gera Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gera Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.