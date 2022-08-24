Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Bank of America

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of GTY stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTY. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 110.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 84.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Further Reading

