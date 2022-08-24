Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Declares $0.63 Dividend

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th.

Glanbia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLAPY opened at $54.47 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $90.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

