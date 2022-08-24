Glanbia plc Plans Dividend of €0.13 (LON:GLB)

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of €0.13 ($0.13) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Glanbia Price Performance

Glanbia stock opened at GBX 12.87 ($0.16) on Wednesday. Glanbia has a 12 month low of GBX 9.71 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 15.50 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.23. The company has a market cap of £35.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58.

Get Glanbia alerts:

About Glanbia

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.