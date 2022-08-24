Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.66. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2,686 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.
Global Business Travel Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Business Travel Group (GBTG)
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Zoom Video Communications Valuation Is Realigned With Reality
- The J.M. Smucker Company Proves Why Staples Are Outperforming
- Will the Real Palantir Please Stand Up?
- Foot Locker Just Because A Very Tempting Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.