Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.66. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2,686 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

(Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.