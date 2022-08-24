Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTGGet Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $7.66. Global Business Travel Group shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 2,686 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Partners began coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Paul G. Abbott bought 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,753.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Peter Bush acquired 5,000 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul G. Abbott acquired 17,739 shares of Global Business Travel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $122,753.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,753.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $882,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and corporate clients, travel content suppliers, and third-party travel agencies. Its platform manages travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies.

