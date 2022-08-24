GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Hits $275,800.87

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $275,800.87 and approximately $386.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,471.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.78 or 0.07706734 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00156842 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00262525 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.21 or 0.00708893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00623475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001043 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

