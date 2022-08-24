Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 504,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,046,899 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Globalstar Stock Up 11.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
