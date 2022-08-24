Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 504,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 5,046,899 shares.The stock last traded at $1.77 and had previously closed at $1.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Globalstar Stock Up 11.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About Globalstar

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Research analysts expect that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

