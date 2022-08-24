GNY (GNY) Market Cap Reaches $2.64 Million

GNY (GNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. One GNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $84,151.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21,458.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033331 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00076098 BTC.

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

